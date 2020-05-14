Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000, lowest daily rise in almost two weeks

Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Reuters )

Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since May 2, bringing its nationwide tally to 252,245.

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 93 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,305.