Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000, lowest daily rise in almost two weeks

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 93 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,305.

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:00 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Moscow

Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 (Reuters )

Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since May 2, bringing its nationwide tally to 252,245.

