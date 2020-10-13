Sections
Russia’s Covid-19 daily growth hits new record with 13,868 new cases

As many as 7,550 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 3,793 on Monday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,031,785.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 14:20 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Moscow

The response center reported 244 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 125 on Monday, raising Russia’s total death toll to 22,966. (REUTERS)

Russia has registered 13,868 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,592 on Monday, breaking the daily growth record and taking the cumulative case total to 1,326,178, the country’s coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

“In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,868 Covid-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,892 (28.1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms,” the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,326,178.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,618 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,395 on Monday). A total of 557 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 538 on Monday) and 420 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (down from 440 on Monday).

The response center reported 244 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 125 on Monday, raising Russia’s total death toll to 22,966.

