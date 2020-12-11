Sections
Russia’s Navy, Aerospace forces to be vaccinated first, says defence ministry

“Doctors planning to leave for military service, crews of the Navy’s vessels, flight personnel of the Russian Aerospace Forces, combat crews of the Strategic Missile Forces and command posts of all levels, and commanders of the armed forces’ units are the first in line to receive the vaccine,” defense ministry’s spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said.

According to Konashenkov, the Defense Ministry has received 14,500 vaccines. Over 10,000 servicemen have already been vaccinated and around 100,000 servicemen should receive the vaccine by the end of the year. (Reuters Photo)

Crews of Russia’s Navy and Aerospace Forces, combat squads of the Strategic Missile Forces, and doctors are the first in line to receive the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, the defense ministry’s spokesman Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said.

According to Konashenkov, the Defense Ministry has received 14,500 vaccines. Over 10,000 servicemen have already been vaccinated and around 100,000 servicemen should receive the vaccine by the end of the year.

