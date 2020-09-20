Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Russia’s new Covid-19 cases above 6,000 for second day in a row

Russia’s new Covid-19 cases above 6,000 for second day in a row

The country’s coronavirus crisis centre said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,418.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Moscow

Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (REUTERS)

Russia reported 6,148 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second straight day when the daily number of cases exceeded 6,000, taking the national tally of infections to 1,103,399.

The country’s coronavirus crisis centre said 79 people had died of the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the Russian death toll to 19,418.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant: Cong on farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 13:06 IST
PLA war drill in South China Sea a distraction for Ladakh aggression or otherwise? | Analysis
Sep 20, 2020 11:53 IST
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned after uproar over agriculture bills
Sep 20, 2020 13:37 IST
‘Can govt assure no farmer will commit suicide after passage of farm bills?’: Sanjay Raut
Sep 20, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Meghalaya woman carried 7km on bamboo stretcher, delivers twins
Sep 20, 2020 13:40 IST
Police, protestors face off in Bihar’s Bettiah after 2 hurt in road mishap
Sep 20, 2020 13:31 IST
Sweden spared surge of coronavirus cases but many questions remain
Sep 20, 2020 13:30 IST
Threat of lethal autumn looms in Europe after Covid-19 reprieve
Sep 20, 2020 13:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.