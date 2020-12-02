Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Russia’s permanent mission, health ministry to present Sputnik V at UN

Russia’s permanent mission, health ministry to present Sputnik V at UN

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the organisation’s employees be provided with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus free of charge.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Moscow

In August, Russia’s Health Ministry registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre. It was named Sputnik V. (Reuters file photo)

Russia’s permanent mission to the UN and the Health Ministry will hold a presentation, which will provide detailed information on the Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), mission spokesman Fyodor Strzhizhovsky told Sputnik.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that the organisation’s employees be provided with the Russian vaccine against coronavirus free of charge. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, in turn, did not rule out that the vaccine developers would present it at the UN headquarters.

“On Wednesday, December 2, a presentation of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will take place. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriyev will take part in the event,” Strzhizhovsky said.

He said a virtual event entitled “Sputnik V: Vaccine Against Covid-19” will be held on the sidelines of a special session of the UN General Assembly. During the meeting, detailed information on the Russian vaccine will be presented.

In August, Russia’s Health Ministry registered the world’s first vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19, developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre. It was named Sputnik V. The vaccine is based on a well-studied and validated human adenoviral vector platform, the important benefits of which are safety, efficacy and no long-term adverse effects.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 13:19 IST
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
Dec 02, 2020 13:11 IST
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

RPSC Rajasthan releases question papers for Physiotherapist, ARO, inspector recruitment exams
Dec 02, 2020 14:28 IST
Masaba Gupta shares throwback pic with Hrithik Roshan
Dec 02, 2020 14:28 IST
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas predicts Jasmin, Eijaz, Rubina and Kavita as finalists
Dec 02, 2020 14:26 IST
Coal Indian Management Trainee interview admit card 2019 released at coalindia.in, here’s direct link
Dec 02, 2020 14:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.