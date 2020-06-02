Sections
Russia’s PM says 2-year economic stimulus plan to cost 5 trillion roubles

Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to be made to a spending plan that was announced by Putin before the crisis.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:57 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Moscow

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Russia’s economic stimulus plan to help the economy recover after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown would cost Russia around 5 trillion roubles ($72.75 billion) over the next two years.

Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to be made to a spending plan that was announced by Putin before the crisis.

($1 = 68.7251 roubles)

