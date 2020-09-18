Sections
Russia’s R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients

Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharm’s facility in Yaroslavl, will be available in pharmacies, the company added without elaborating.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:16 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Moscow

Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharm’s facility in Yaroslavl, will be available in pharmacies (AP)

Russia’s R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 coronavirus infection, it said in a statement.

Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharm's facility in Yaroslavl, will be available in pharmacies, the company added without elaborating.

