Russia's Sputnik V vaccine over 95% effective: Vladimir Putin

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine over 95% effective: Vladimir Putin

Earlier this week, the efficacy of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine has been confirmed to be 91.4 per cent, based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, announced the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 17:30 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Moscow

Taking to Twitter, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) cited Putin saying that some health specialists have claimed that the vaccine’s protection level reaches up to 96-97 per cent. (AP)

Sputnik V, the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine, is over 95 per cent effective, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) cited Putin saying that some health specialists have claimed that the vaccine’s protection level reaches up to 96-97 per cent.

“Putin: Russia has been the first country in the world, which has invented and started to produce the COVID19 vaccine. And we have a good vaccine, safe and efficient - over 95 percent - and specialists say its protection level reaches 96-97 per cent,” tweeted MFA Russia.

Earlier this week, the efficacy of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine has been confirmed to be 91.4 per cent, based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, announced the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).



“The data analysis at the third and final control point of the Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials confirmed its efficacy over 90 per cent. Clinical trials have proven this in the three consecutive statistically important points described in the trial protocol,” remarked RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev.

Russia became the first country to register the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on August 11, Sputnik V, named after Russia’s first satellite.

Western experts have expressed scepticism at the speed at which the purported vaccine was developed and Russia has not provided any data to back up its claims for the shot.

