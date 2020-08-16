Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Russia says Saudi Arabia will test controversial coronavirus vaccine

Russia says Saudi Arabia will test controversial coronavirus vaccine

The Russians are working with a pharmaceutical company in the kingdom and have shared data from Phase I and Phase II trials with Saudi partners, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Arab News. The company wasn’t identified.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 15:01 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research on a vaccine for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany. (REUTERS)

Russia has reached an agreement in principle to conduct clinical trials of its controversial coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the head of its sovereign wealth fund.

The Russians are working with a pharmaceutical company in the kingdom and have shared data from Phase I and Phase II trials with Saudi partners, the chief executive officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Arab News. The company wasn’t identified.

“We’ll really engage with Saudi scientists and the Saudi Health Ministry,” Dmitriev said. “We believe that Saudi will be a very strong partner for our joint work on the Sputnik V vaccine.”

Earlier this month Russia approved a coronavirus shot before crucial tests have shown it’s safe and effective. The plan is to begin mass inoculation soon. A local association of multinational pharmaceutical companies has called the rushed regulatory approval risky.



Russia also shared its data with the UAE and is expecting to start its trials there later in August, Dmitriev said. Additionally, it plans to conduct clinical trials in the Philippines and Brazil as well as at home, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sajid on Sushant’s death: ‘Couldn’t think of it in my dreams’
Aug 16, 2020 15:17 IST
Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden
Aug 16, 2020 15:12 IST
Batman writer reveals more details about Robert Pattinson film
Aug 16, 2020 15:08 IST
When Dhoni had told Sushant: ‘You ask too many questions’
Aug 16, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.