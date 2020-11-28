Sections
Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort US spy plane over Black Sea: Report

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Moscow

Russian Su-27 fighter jets parked at Hemeimeem air base in Syria. (AP)

Russia scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to intercept a US RC-135 reconnaissance plane flying over neutral waters in the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

Russia said its warplane returned to its base after the US reconnaissance aircraft turned away from Russia’s border. Similar incidents have happened in the area several times this year.

