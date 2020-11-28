Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort US spy plane over Black Sea: Report
Russia said its warplane returned to its base after the US reconnaissance aircraft turned away from Russia’s border. Similar incidents have happened in the area several times this year.
Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:10 IST
Russia scrambled an Su-27 fighter jet to intercept a US RC-135 reconnaissance plane flying over neutral waters in the Black Sea, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
