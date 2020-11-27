Russia slams Pompeo’s visit to Golan Heights: Know about all US decisions favouring Israel

Pompeo said that the US no longer agrees with the 1978 State Department legal opinion on occupied territories. (REUTERS)

Russia denounced US secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to Golan Heights as another manifestation of Washington’s “disdainful attitude” towards international law. Russian foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, reportedly said that the US’ attempts to give legitimacy to the “illegal Israeli settlements” contradicts the UN Charter and the Security Council’s resolutions.

“We see this as another manifestation of the United States’ blatantly disdainful attitude to the globally recognized international legal principles of the Mideastern settlement,” Zakharova was quoted as saying by ANI .

Here’s what you need to know about all US decisions favouring Israel:

The Trump administration has been aggressive about its policy towards Israel by taking several decisions that have been considered as against Palestinian interests. Last year, the United States recognised Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a disputed region occupied by Israel since 1967.

The United States also announced a reversal of its decades-long policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, calling the occupation not necessarily a violation of international law. Pompeo said that the US no longer agrees with the 1978 State Department legal opinion that held the occupied territories “inconsistent with international law”.

The Trump administration went on to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved its embassy from Tel Aviv from the holy city. “Basing policy on reality, we recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and we recognised Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” Pompeo told a Senate committee in 2019.

The US also brokered a deal for the normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE. It was touted as a historic agreement since demands for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue was considered as a major obstacle to the normalisation of ties.

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US ambassador David Friedman also signed amended scientific cooperation agreements that effectively lifted the US’ ban on funding scientific research projects in the West Bank and Golan Heights.

(With ANI inputs)