Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by October 15

Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against Covid-19 by Oct. 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 14:38 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Moscow

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week. (File photo for representation)

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing.

