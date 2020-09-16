Sections
Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' to India: Report

Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ to India: Report

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has agreed a deal to sell 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik-V, to a major listed pharmaceutical company in India, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 14:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Moscow

Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow and to be held jointly with this firm, the source said. (File photo for representation)

Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow and to be held jointly with this firm, the source said. Both the trials and supply deal depend on domestic regulatory approval.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has already inked vaccine supply deals with Kazakhstan, Brazil and Mexico and has reached a manufacturing partnership agreement with India to produce 300 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine there.

RDIF will announce the name of the Indian firm later on Wednesday, the source said.

Russia has billed Sputnik-V as the first vaccine against coronavirus to be registered in the world. Large-scale trials, known as Phase III, involving at least 40,000 people, were launched in Russia on Aug. 26 but have yet to be completed.

