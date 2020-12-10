Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Russia to take part in navy drills alongside NATO for first time in 10 years

Russia to take part in navy drills alongside NATO for first time in 10 years

The AMAN-2021 anti-piracy drills are set to be held in waters near Karachi in February 2021 and will involve British, US, Turkish, Chinese, Japanese and other forces, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 18:37 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Moscow

Russian and NATO navy vessels last took part in drills together at the NATO-led Bold Monarch exercises in 2011 . (via REUTERS)

The Russian navy said on Thursday it would take part in drills involving more than 30 countries off the coast of Pakistan, the first time in a decade that its vessels have taken part in exercises alongside NATO ships.

The AMAN-2021 anti-piracy drills are set to be held in waters near Karachi in February 2021 and will involve British, US, Turkish, Chinese, Japanese and other forces, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Russia plans to send a frigate, a patrol ship, a tugboat, a sea-based helicopter and some other units, it said on its website.

Russian and NATO navy vessels last took part in drills together at the NATO-led Bold Monarch exercises in 2011 off the coast of Spain, it was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying.

Ties between Russia and the West are languishing at post-Cold War lows, strained by everything from Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea to allegations of hacking U.S. elections and Syria.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
Dec 10, 2020 18:15 IST
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Dec 10, 2020 15:08 IST
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Dec 10, 2020 15:30 IST

latest news

HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Dec 10, 2020 18:44 IST
Thalapathy 65: Vijay to join hands with director Nelson
Dec 10, 2020 18:43 IST
Walmart to increase Indian exports to $10 billion by 2027
Dec 10, 2020 18:41 IST
Sharat Khemka is a big name in the industry of hygiene
Dec 10, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.