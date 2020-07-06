Sections
Home / World News / Russian journalist guilty of ‘justifying terrorism’ fined $6,950

Russian journalist guilty of ‘justifying terrorism’ fined $6,950

The court in the city of Pskov has found Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty of “justifying terrorism” and ordered her to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles (about $6,950). Prosecutors had asked for a six-year prison sentence for Prokopyeva.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:09 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by PrashastiSingh, Moscow

The case of Prokopyeva stems from a commentary she published in the wake of a November 2018 suicide attack, in which a 17-year-old Russian man blew himself up at the entrance of the office of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, in the northern city of Arkhangelsk. (AP)

A Russian journalist on Monday was convicted on charges of condoning terrorism and ordered to pay a fine in a case that has been widely criticized as an attack on freedom of speech.

The court in the city of Pskov has found Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty of “justifying terrorism” and ordered her to pay a fine of 500,000 rubles (about $6,950). Prosecutors had asked for a six-year prison sentence for Prokopyeva.

The case of Prokopyeva stems from a commentary she published in the wake of a November 2018 suicide attack, in which a 17-year-old Russian man blew himself up at the entrance of the office of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, in the northern city of Arkhangelsk.

The attacker was killed and three FSB officers were injured.



In her commentary, Prokopyeva criticized repressive government policies, arguing that they leave little chance for the young people to express their discontent and drive them to despair.

Prokopyeva, a freelance contributor to RFE/RL’s Russian Service, has maintained her innocence, rejecting the charges as an attack on freedom of speech.

“I am not afraid to criticize law enforcement or tell the security organs that they are wrong,” Prokopyeva said in her final statement Friday. “Because I know how really horrific it will become if I don’t speak out — if no one speaks out.” She insisted that she only did her work as a journalist.

“I did not do anything that was beyond the framework of my professional duty,” Prokopyeva told the court “And that is not a crime.” Prokopyeva said she would appeal the verdict.

Human rights groups and media watchdogs in Russia and abroad have criticized the charges against Prokopyeva as an attempt to trample on freedom of speech and demanded her acquittal. (AP) AMS AMS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YAD holds dharna outside YPS over ‘excess fee’ charged from parents
Jul 06, 2020 18:38 IST
Rajiv Gandhi hospital discharges 1,000th patient, increases ICU beds to 200
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Hyderabad restaurants wait for customers month after restrictions were eased
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Going nuts over dairy alternatives: Here’s a lowdown on plant-based milk
Jul 06, 2020 18:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.