Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed

Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed

Russia said Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:40 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Yerevan Armenia

The incident occurred near the border with the Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan. (File photo for representation)

Russia said Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.

The incident occurred near the border with the Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan.

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting for six weeks over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

Nakhchivan is about 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Nagorno-Karabakh and it was not clear if the helicopter shootdown was connected with the conflict.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

‘Medical microrobots’ among 2020 science breakthroughs
Nov 09, 2020 23:23 IST
Anvay Naik suicide case: Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
Nov 09, 2020 23:22 IST
Maharashtra government mulls expanding capacity of islanding system to avoid power outage in Mumbai
Nov 09, 2020 23:21 IST
Resolution to hike water tariff to rock Ludhiana MC house meet
Nov 09, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.