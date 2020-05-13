Sections
Home / World News / S.Korea’s LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

S.Korea’s LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

An eight-member delegation will meet the affected residents and government officials.

Updated: May 13, 2020 05:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Seoul

Smokes rise from an LG Polymers plant following a gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

South Korea’s LG Chem said on Wednesday that it had sent a delegation to India to investigate the cause of a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant there that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning.

LG Chem said the eight-member delegation, led by its petrochemicals business head, will brief support measures to affected residents and meet with India government officials.

The accident occurred some 14 km (9 miles) inland from the east coast city of Visakhapatnam, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, at a plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea’s biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 13, 2020 05:04 IST
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
May 13, 2020 05:03 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 02:43 IST
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
May 13, 2020 05:43 IST

latest news

Gujarat editor reports likely CM change, booked
May 13, 2020 06:04 IST
Will back Chile’s request for $23.8 billion flexible credit line, says IMF
May 13, 2020 05:55 IST
S.Korea’s LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak
May 13, 2020 05:48 IST
Brazil’s Bolsonaro denies shielding family from federal police investigations
May 13, 2020 05:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.