Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78: Company

Lee, who turned Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 06:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Seoul

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday. (Reuters File Photo )

Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee died at the age of 78 on Sunday, the company said.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kun-hee Lee, Chairman of Samsung Electronics,” the firm said in a statement.

Lee, who turned Samsung Electronics into a global tech giant, was left bedridden by a heart attack in 2014.

