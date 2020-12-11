Sections
Sanofi, GSK Covid-19 vaccine to be ready only at the end of 2021

Sanofi and GSK announced a delay in their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based Covid-19 vaccine programme to improve immune response in older adults, pushing the vaccine’s potential availability from mid-2021 to Q4 2021.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:32 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Agence France-Presse

France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021, after interim results showed a low immune response in older adults (REUTERS)

France’s Sanofi and Britain’s GSK said Friday their Covid-19 vaccines will not be ready until the end of 2021, after interim results showed a low immune response in older adults.

“Sanofi and GSK announce a delay in their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based Covid-19 vaccine programme to improve immune response in older adults,” a statement said, adding that the vaccine’s potential availability had been pushed back “from mid-2021 to Q4 2021”.

