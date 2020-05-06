Sections
Home / World News / Saudi Arabia orders arrest of its citizen for abusing non-Muslim Asian expat

Saudi Arabia orders arrest of its citizen for abusing non-Muslim Asian expat

A video went viral on social media showing the expat being insulted by an Arabic-speaking man, who does not appear in the clip, for having not embraced Islam and for not fasting.

Updated: May 06, 2020 09:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Riyadh

Saudi authorities have ordered the arrest of a citizen for abusing a non-Muslim Asian expatriate and asking him to embrace Islam, according to a media report on Tuesday. (AP file photo for representation)

Saudi authorities have ordered the arrest of a citizen for abusing a non-Muslim Asian expatriate and asking him to embrace Islam, according to a media report on Tuesday.

A video went viral on social media showing the expat being insulted by an Arabic-speaking man, who does not appear in the clip, for having not embraced Islam and for not fasting, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

A monitoring centre affiliated with the public prosecution examined the video which “shows the citizen’s use of abusive words against the Asian resident on the pretext of inviting him to Islam,” an official source at the Public Prosecution was quoted as saying.

“The public prosecution ordered the arrest of the abusive citizen,” the source added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
May 06, 2020 09:41 IST
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
May 06, 2020 09:00 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

‘Red Dot’ experiment shows how culture impacts communication
May 06, 2020 10:25 IST
Fed policymakers see slow, uneven US recovery after coronavirus downturn
May 06, 2020 10:31 IST
Ministry of Finance allows people to file their GSTR-3B via EVC
May 06, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 31
May 06, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.