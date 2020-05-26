Sections
Saudi Arabia to ease Covid-19 lockdown from May 28 with local travel, mass prayers

Saudi Arabia, which gets most of its revenue from crude exports, announced a slew of austerity measures to cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the collapse in oil prices, tripling value-added tax and cutting cost-of-living allowances for government workers.

Updated: May 26, 2020 14:26 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Anubha Rohatgi,

Shoppers maintain social distancing while forming a long queue for access to a store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Bloomberg File )

Saudi Arabia plans to pare back its coronavirus lockdown restrictions this week as it seeks to revive an economy additionally hobbled by the collapse in oil prices.

The kingdom will begin a three-phase plan on May 28, state-run SPA reported Tuesday, citing the interior ministry. By the third phase, due to begin by June 21, all restrictions will be lifted to allow a return to normal. Pilgrimages to Mecca and Medina, however, as well as international flights will remain suspended as the rest of the country opens up for mass prayers and domestic travel.

Saudi Arabia joins other Gulf neighbours in lifting restrictions. Dubai, a part of the United Arab Emirates, has shortened nightly curbs on movement and allowed businesses such as gyms and cinemas to reopen. Kuwait also announced it won’t renew its 24-hour curfew.

