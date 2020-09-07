Sections
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict

Saudi Arabia’s state television says final verdicts have been issued in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his family announced pardons that spared five from execution.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:47 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Dubai

Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi (AP file photo)

The Riyadh Criminal Court issued final verdicts Monday against eight people.

The court ordered a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for five, with one receiving a 10-year sentence and two others being ordered to serve seven years in prison.

The trial was widely criticized by rights groups and an independent U.N. investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty.



The independence of the court was also brought into question.

