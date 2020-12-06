Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

Saudi prince strongly criticises Israel at Bahrain summit

Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the US and Britain, warned that any normalisation deals needed to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Dubai

Prince Turki’s comments come as neighbouring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recently moved to normalise relations. (AP)

A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticized Israel on Sunday at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel’s foreign minister.

Prince Turki al-Faisal, who led Saudi intelligence for more than two decades and served as ambassador to the US and Britain, warned that any normalisation deals needed to help the Palestinians obtain their own independent state.

He described Israel as a “Western colonising” power. He said Israel has “incarcerated (Palestinians) in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations— young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice. They are demolishing homes as they wish and they assassinate whomever they want.”

Although the prince does not hold any official position, his stance is seen as closely mirroring that of King Salman. In contrast, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has signalled greater willingness to quietly engage with Israel to counter common rival, Iran, and boost foreign investment in the kingdom.



Prince Turki’s comments come as neighbouring Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recently moved to normalise relations and establish ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia has insisted that any normalisation between it and Israel can only happen alongside a lasting peace deal involving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, who spoke immediately after Prince Turki, said: “I would like to express my regret on the comments of the Saudi representative.” “I don’t believe that they reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in the Middle East,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kejriwal pledges AAP’s support to Bharat Bandh call against farm laws
Dec 06, 2020 15:46 IST
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8
Dec 06, 2020 14:05 IST
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Dec 06, 2020 12:18 IST

latest news

Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Dec 06, 2020 16:27 IST
Pune hosp starts Sputnik V phase two trials, volunteers under observation
Dec 06, 2020 16:26 IST
UK prepares for ‘historic moment’ of vaccination against Covid-19
Dec 06, 2020 16:25 IST
Mercury drops to 11.5 degrees C in Pune, IMD points to La Nina conditions
Dec 06, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.