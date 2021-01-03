Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Schools are safe, say UK PM Boris Johnson as Covid-19 cases surge

Schools are safe, say UK PM Boris Johnson as Covid-19 cases surge

“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,” Boris Johnson the BBC. He added that the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 15:58 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday schools were safe, and advised parents to send their children in, in areas where rules allow it, responding to concerns about the surge in Covid-19 cases as classes are due to restart after Christmas.

“There is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe, and that education is a priority,” he told the BBC.

He said the government might need to consider tightening lockdown restrictions, but declined to give examples of what that might look like.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
by HT Correspondent
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
by Shishir Gupta
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Man booked for sexual harassment of daughter’s friend
by Shalaka Shinde
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
13 UK returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Pune district, samples sent to NIV for genome sequencing
by Steffy Thevar
Man found dead on roadside at Hadapsar was murdered: Police
by Shalaka Shinde
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.