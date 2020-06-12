Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Scientists looking at tuberculosis, polio vaccines to ward off coronavirus: Report

Scientists looking at tuberculosis, polio vaccines to ward off coronavirus: Report

Tests are underway to see if the tuberculosis vaccine can slow the novel coronavirus, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:57 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 75,00,000 people and killed more than 4,20,000 across the world. (AP)

Researchers in the US are looking at the possibility of using tuberculosis and polio vaccines in providing protection from the deadly coronavirus, according to a media report.

Tests are underway to see if the tuberculosis vaccine can slow the novel coronavirus, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

“This is the only vaccine in the world that can be given to combat COVID-19 right now,” Jeffrey D Cirillo, a professor of microbial pathogenesis and immunology at Texas A&M Health Science Center, was quoted as saying by the Post.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 75,00,000 people and killed more than 4,20,000 across the world. The US is the worst affected country with over 2.02 million cases and more than 1,13,000 deaths.



The COVID-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a “severe recession”.

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.

Dr Cirillo is leading a trial of the tuberculosis vaccine, called bacillus Calmette-Guérin and known by the shorthand BCG.

The BCG vaccine, he said, is already approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has a lengthy record of being used safely.

Another group of scientists, according to report, have proposed using the polio vaccine to slow the COVID-19.

“Vaccines developed against TB (tuberculosis) and polio have already been used in millions of people and could offer a low-risk way to rev up the body’s first line of defence — the innate immune system — against a broad array of pathogens, including the coronavirus,” the group said.

Pakistani-American Azra Raza, a professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, told the daily that BCG can improve people’s ability to fight off other pathogens, even for patients who are given the vaccine for another approved use, against bladder cancer.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Milind built a green house before lockdown, see his home-grown vegetables
Jun 12, 2020 15:17 IST
Anurag Basu says he was one of the first to know of Rishi Kapoor’s cancer
Jun 12, 2020 15:15 IST
Reliance Jio Fiber offers one-year free Amazon Prime with these plans
Jun 12, 2020 15:16 IST
Seven states demand 63 Shramik Special trains from railways
Jun 12, 2020 15:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.