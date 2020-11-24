Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Scotland Yard award for Brinder Deol, a Punjab-origin constable

Scotland Yard award for Brinder Deol, a Punjab-origin constable

A ceremony, held virtually, recognised the work of police personnel across London, including daring rescues, securing conviction in rape cases and investigating the Salisbury Novichok poisonings

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:00 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Brinder Deol is in the centre of the top row. (SCOTLAND YARD)

Brinder Deol, a police constable who overcame several obstacles and trauma to set up a project to promote well-being in Scotland Yard, was among several officers awarded at the Met Excellence Awards on Monday night.

The ceremony, held virtually, recognised the work of several police personnel across London, including daring rescues, securing conviction in rape cases and investigating the Salisbury Novichok poisonings that sparked a diplomatic row between London and Moscow in 2018.

Deol, who was given this year’s Special Recognition Award, set up the mental health SHINE project that promotes well-being in the police force.

Officials said she is passionate about sharing her experience and knowledge of mindfulness, meditation and personal development with colleagues.



“The workshops she has set up help and advise officers and staff – with more than 1,500 benefitting over the last year alone – on how to cope with life’s challenges. SHINE is run by a team of seven officers and the project is continuing to grow due to a huge demand for its services,” Scotland Yard said.

Shortly after she launched the project, Deol had brain surgery and later highlighted SHINE’s importance by using the practices and techniques she learnt through the project to cope with the ordeal.

The doctors were amazed how quickly she healed, from not being able to talk after surgery to returning to work within three months.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said, “The awards celebrate the extraordinary work of our people, who day in, day out, work incredibly hard, protecting and serving the people of London. They include real acts of bravery, but also the complete determination it can take to bring offenders to justice.”

She added, “It’s about people pushing themselves to be the best in their field; and about those who have gone above and beyond to protect a victim and get the justice they deserve. I am sure, like me, you will be humbled and inspired by their stories.”

The awardees included Baljit Singh Badesha, a special police sergeant in Harrow, Barnet and Brent, who was given the Special Constabulary Award.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 21:19 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
Nov 24, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

GMCH-32 rejects 21 MBBS candidates who sought admission in other states
Nov 24, 2020 23:14 IST
DTCP issues notice to hospital in Cyber Hub for operating without permits
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana to march to Capital against farm bills
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
Man arrested for raping minor girl in New Colony
Nov 24, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.