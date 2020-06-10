Sections
Search intensifies for Indian student in Scotland who fell in river

A search has been underway for the 21-year-old student of the University of Stirling involving air units, police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crews, reports from Scotland said. T

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:32 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

The police in Scotland have deployed a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) to help locate Indian student Prajwal Pandharinath Guhagarkar, who has been missing since Saturday after falling in River Forth in Stirling while celebrating a birthday. (File photo for repesentation)

The police in Scotland have deployed a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) to help locate Indian student Prajwal Pandharinath Guhagarkar, who has been missing since Saturday after falling in River Forth in Stirling while celebrating a birthday.

A search has been underway for the 21-year-old student of the University of Stirling involving air units, police, fire, ambulance and coastguard crews, reports from Scotland said. The emergency services are treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

The central Scotland university town of Stirling is located about 58 km from Edinburgh.

Chief inspector Gill Marshall, commander of the Stirling area, told the local media: “Emergency services are continuing to search for a 21-year-old man who was reported to have fallen into the River Forth near Bridgehaugh Road, Stirling, in the early hours of Saturday, 6 June”.



“It appears to have been a tragic accident that happened on a night out and a number of police and partner agency resources are being used as part of this, with the man’s family being kept fully updated on our search”.

“We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and assistance with our inquiries so far.”

The air unit of Police Scotland said it has deployed RPAS near Alloa, 12 km downstream from Stirling along the river.

