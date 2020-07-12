Sections
Search of California lake resumes for missing ‘Glee’ star

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said last Thursday that they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in Lake Piru, northwest of Los Angeles. Her 4-year-old son was discovered alone in a rented boat.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:18 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Apan Rai, Los Angeles

A search-and-rescue boat continues looking for missing actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. (AP)

The search to find “Glee” TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy, who was found asleep and wearing a life vest late Wednesday afternoon, told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.



