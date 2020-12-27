Sections
Home / World News / Security forces kill 7 Taliban members in southern Afghanistan: Report

Security forces kill 7 Taliban members in southern Afghanistan: Report

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 13:55 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul

The ministry added that four other militants were killed on Saturday in the Arghandab district of Zabul province. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

Seven Taliban terrorists have been killed after the Afghan military foiled an attack on security checkpoints in the southern Afghan district of Zheria, the defence Ministry said on Sunday.

“7 #Taliban were killed in Zheria district of #Kandahar province, yesterday. They were planning to attack #ANDSF [Afghan Defense and Security Forces] positions when they were targeted by #ANA [Afghan National Army],” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry added that four other militants were killed on Saturday in the Arghandab district of Zabul province.

Afghanistan continues to be mired in violence despite ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha, which began in September but has yet to bear any significant fruit.

