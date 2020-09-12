Seize the opportunity, says UK on Afghan-Taliban peace talks

A view of talks taking place between Afghan government negotiators and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar on September 12. (REUTERS)

The Boris Johnson government on Saturday called on Afghan and Taliban participants in the peace talks in Doha to seize the opportunity to end decades of conflict in Afghanistan, hoping for a quick ceasefire in the war-ravaged country.

Describing the UK’s military and diplomatic efforts as “critical” in supporting Afghanistan over the past 19 years, officials said British aid expertise had helped millions of children go to school and provided life-saving food to those in need.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said, “Today is a moment that I hope leads to real, positive change in Afghanistan. All sides need to seize this opportunity to work towards an inclusive and sustainable peace. A comprehensive ceasefire should be agreed quickly for the sake of the Afghan people who have suffered for too long.”

The UK, as the third-largest troop contributor to the Nato mission, has most recently supported the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces with training, mentoring and financial assistance.

Over the last three years, the UK has pledged up to £750 million in humanitarian and development support, besides a recent aid package to tackle the combined threat from the pandemic and famine in developing countries.

Part of this funding will help Afghans - who have faced shortages because of conflict, drought and the economic impact of the coronavirus - have enough money to be able to buy food for their families, officials said.

Britain’s contribution to the international mission in Afghanistan began in 2001 to prevent terrorist groups using Afghanistan as a safe haven to launch terror attacks. The UK’s combat mission ended in 2014.

Since then, the UK has been working in partnership with Nato allies to support Afghanistan’s security, development and governance, which officials said has been crucial to tackle threats to the UK, including from organised crime, drugs and international terrorism.