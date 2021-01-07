Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Senate rejects challenge to Joe Biden’s Arizona win

Senate rejects challenge to Joe Biden’s Arizona win

The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 09:01 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

(REUTERS)

The US Senate on Wednesday night overwhelmingly rejected a move by allies of President Donald Trump to object to Arizona’s certification of its presidential election results that awarded Democrat Joe Biden the victory, a vote that was delayed by rioters’ violent breach of the US Capitol.

The Senate voted 93-6 against the measure.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Tractor rally today likely to disrupt traffic on Delhi outskirts
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Woman dead, explosive devices seized: All you need to know about US Capitol chaos
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Distressed to see violence in US Capitol,’ says PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
India reports under 300 new Covid-19 deaths for nearly 2 weeks
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Rahul Roy has been discharged, will continue therapy at home
by HT Entertainment Desk
Top White House officials led by O’Brien consider resigning
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Farmers’ protest: Tractor rally today likely to disrupt traffic on Delhi outskirts
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
‘Can’t see Virat’s feat vs Australia emulated by another Indian skipper’
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.