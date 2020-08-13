Senior US diplomat heads to Lebanon to stress need for ‘urgent’ reform

Sections
In planned meetings with political leaders, civil society, and youth groups, Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale will also underscore America’s willingness to support any government that is “genuinely committed” to and acting upon such a reform agenda, the agency said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:16 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Members of Lebanese security forces block a road to stop protesters from reaching the UNESCO Palace where Lebanon's parliament is holding a session, in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut's port area, in Beirut. (Reuters)

The US State Department said its No. 3 diplomat will head to Lebanon on Thursday and stress the ‘urgent need’ for Lebanon to embrace fundamental reform, in the aftermath of a devastating warehouse blast that killed 172 people and injured thousands.

