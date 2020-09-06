Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police

Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police

People have been asked to stay away from the Birmingham area, police said without divulging more details.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 12:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Several were stabbed in the UK’s Birmingham on Sunday. (Representative Image )

A number of people were stabbed in the United Kingdom’s Birmingham early on Sunday, police said declaring it a “major incident”.

West Midlands Police said officials are at the crime scene in the Arcadian and Snowhill areas of Birmingham from where reports of stabbing are coming in. Emergency services are working together to provide medical care to the injured, they said.

According to the police, they were informed about the stabbing incidents in Birmingham city centre around 12:30am and a number of other stabbings were repored in the area shortly after.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care,” the department tweeted.



People have been asked to stay away from the area, they said without divulging more details.

“Our officers are on the scene and we’re asking people to stay away from the area until further notice. More info as we get it,” it added in another tweet.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 12:18 IST
Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe, to come face-to-face with brother Showik
Sep 06, 2020 12:42 IST
Rajnath Singh says meeting with Iran’s General Hatami was fruitful
Sep 06, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

IIT Bombay’s robotic submarine Matsya 6 finishes third in RoboSub competition
Sep 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery revokes decision of institutional quarantine for Covid-19 patients over 50
Sep 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Chinese chipmaker denies military ties as US steps up feud
Sep 06, 2020 12:52 IST
KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 97 medical officer vacancies
Sep 06, 2020 12:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.