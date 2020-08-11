Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Shadow of Covid-19 slowly lifts from epicentre Wuhan

Shadow of Covid-19 slowly lifts from epicentre Wuhan

The central Chinese city’s recovery after a 76-day lockdown was lifted in April has brought life back onto its streets.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 13:09 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Wuhan

China has largely brought its domestic epidemic under control, but sporadic outbreaks and a summer of severe flooding have exacerbated the economic fallout. (AP Photo)

Fans dancing at an electronic music festival, long lines at breakfast stands, gridlocked traffic -- the scenes in coronavirus ground zero Wuhan these days would have been unthinkable in January.

The central Chinese city’s recovery after a 76-day lockdown was lifted in April has brought life back onto its streets.

The queues snaking outside breakfast stands are a far cry from the terrified crowds that lined up at the city’s hospitals in the first weeks after the city was quarantined in January to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The hazmat suits and safety goggles that were once the norm have given way to umbrellas and sun hats as tourists shield themselves from the scorching summer sun, posing for photos in front of the city’s historic Yellow Crane Tower.



But all is not back to normal.

Business remains slow in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people where the coronavirus was first detected late last year before it unleashed a global pandemic.

“In the first half of the year, we only opened some projects that had been decided before the outbreak,” Hu Zeyu, an employee at a local real estate company, tells AFP.

“Business volume has been greatly reduced.”

Food stall owner Yang Liankang says things are improving slowly, with sales growing from around 300 yuan ($28.72) a day a month ago to more than 1,000 yuan.

“It’s not as good as my ideal,” he says.

In some Wuhan neighbourhoods, plastic barriers ubiquitous during the lockdown continue to restrict traffic.

Many of the people first found to be infected worked at the Huanan Seafood Market, which was sealed off by the authorities.

It still stands empty behind blue barriers. Some vendors have reopened their stalls elsewhere.

Wuhan has also had time to look back on its trauma, though only some memories make it into the official narrative.

At a pandemic-themed exhibition, families peer through glass at autographed hazmat suits used by medical workers at the height of Wuhan’s outbreak, in an attempt to document an unprecedented period in the city’s history.

China has largely brought its domestic epidemic under control, but sporadic outbreaks and a summer of severe flooding have exacerbated the economic fallout.

Despite fears of a resurgence, some Wuhan residents are keen to enjoy the city’s recovery.

“Now I enjoy every day as if it were the last,” says Hu Fenglian.

“I don’t want to worry too much.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In meeting with PM Modi, states seek more funds to tackle Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 13:28 IST
SoftBank drops operating profit measure, points to Vision Fund gains
Aug 11, 2020 13:25 IST
Bihar labs underperform in RT-PCR tests; Centre asks state to increase capacity
Aug 11, 2020 13:24 IST
Windies paceman all praise for KL Rahul as he gears up to play for KXIP
Aug 11, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.