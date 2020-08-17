Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Lebanon after deadly port blast

Sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Lebanon after deadly port blast

Lebanon is facing a surge in coronavirus cases after a devastating blast at the Beirut port earlier this month killed scores and wounded thousands, prompting medical officials to urge Monday for a two-week lockdown to try to contain the pandemic.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:24 IST

By Associated Press, Beirut

Rubble of destroyed buildings is seen Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in a neighborhood near the site of the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP photo)

Lebanon is facing a surge in coronavirus cases after a devastating blast at the Beirut port earlier this month killed scores and wounded thousands, prompting medical officials to urge Monday for a two-week lockdown to try to contain the pandemic.

Virus numbers were expected to rise following the August 4, explosion of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at the port. Around 180 people were killed, more than 6,000 wounded and a quarter of a million left with homes unfit to live in.

The blast overwhelmed the city’s hospitals and also badly damaged two that had a key role in handling virus cases.

Ahead of the surge, medical officials had warned of the dangers of crowding at hospitals in the aftermath of the explosion, at funerals or as people searched through the rubble. Protests and demonstrations also broke out after the blast as Lebanese vented their anger at the ruling class and decades-long mismanagement.



On Sunday, Lebanon registered 439 new virus cases and six fatalities. The new infections bring to 8,881 the total number of cases in the small country of just over 5 million, where Covid-19 has killed some 103 people.

Separately, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said four Palestinians died of the virus over the weekend — doubling to eight the number of dead so far in Palestinian camps.

Initially, strict measures had kept the numbers of cases under control in Lebanon but they surged after a lockdown and nighttime curfew were lifted and the country’s only international airport reopened in early July.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan warned the true number could be far higher. Following a meeting Monday with medical officials who demanded another two-week lockdown, he urged everyone wear a mask, saying the virus has now spread in every city and almost every village in Lebanon.

“It is a matter of life and death,” Hassan said, adding that soon private and public hospitals might not be able to take more patients.

Lebanon’s health sector has been challenged by the pandemic that hit amid an unprecedented economic and financial crisis. The explosion in Beirut’s port only increased the pressure on the Lebanese capital’s hospitals, knocking out at least three of them.

Dr Firas Abiad, director general of Rafik Hariri University Hospital which is leading the fight against coronavirus, described the situation as “extremely worrisome,” warning that without a lockdown, the numbers will continue to rise “overwhelming the hospital capacity.”

Hassan urged every expatriate or foreigner returning to Lebanon not to leave their hotels until they are tested and cleared. People traveling to Lebanon will be required to be tested both before and upon arrival.

He also called for field hospitals and said some public hospitals will exclusively handle virus patients.

Petra Khoury, medical adviser to outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab tweeted that Covid-19 positive rate has increased from 2.1% to 5.6% in just four weeks.

“The virus doesn’t differentiate between us. A rate 5% is real threat to all our nation,” she warned.

Meanwhile, Iran, which has the region’s largest and deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus, reported 165 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the overall death toll to 19,804.

Health ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said Iran has so far confirmed 345,450 cases of the virus. (AP) SCY SCY

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

A novel whose characters are at the heart of the man-versus-machine debate
Aug 17, 2020 16:19 IST
Freedom fighter’s photo used as criminal’s in Abhay 2, Zee5 issues apology
Aug 17, 2020 16:15 IST
Prithviraj to star in India’s first virtual production movie, see poster
Aug 17, 2020 16:14 IST
Get glowing skin this festive season with these quick DIY
Aug 17, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.