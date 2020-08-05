Sections
Home / World News / ‘Shocked, saddened by loss of lives in Beirut explosion’: PM Modi

‘Shocked, saddened by loss of lives in Beirut explosion’: PM Modi

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Smoke is seen after an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (GABY MAAMARY via REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock over the explosion in Lebanon’s Beirut in which more than 70 people were killed.

“Shocked and saddened by the large explosion in Beirut city leading to loss of life and property. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city’s port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

It was not clear what caused the blast, which struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany’s geosciences center GFZ, and was heard and felt as far away as Cyprus more than 200 kilometres across the Mediterranean. 



Global leaders gave offered help and support to Lebanon in the wake of the explosion. French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said France will deploy a civil security detachment and several tonnes of medical equipment to Lebanon.

“Emergency doctors will also reach Beirut as soon as possible to strengthen hospitals. France is already engaged,” the French President said in a tweet.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also extended his deepest condolences to all those affected by the “massive explosion at the port of Beirut.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country is ready to provide support in any way it can.

