World News / 'Significant evidence' but no 'certainty' coronavirus from Wuhan lab: US Secretary Mike Pompeo

“We don’t have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true,” Pompeo told reporters.

Updated: May 06, 2020 20:52 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

FILE: In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. (AP)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his widely contested charge that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese laboratory, but acknowledged there was no certainty.

