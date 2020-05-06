‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ coronavirus from Wuhan lab: US Secretary Mike Pompeo

FILE: In this April 29, 2020, file photo Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. (AP)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his widely contested charge that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese laboratory, but acknowledged there was no certainty.

“We don’t have certainty, and there is significant evidence that this came from the laboratory. Those statements can both be true,” Pompeo told reporters.