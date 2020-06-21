Sindh’s provincial govt’s spokesperson tests positive for Covid-19

Sections
Murtaza Wahab whose tests results came back positive on Saturday, has put himself under quarantine.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 16:06 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Islamabad

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan reported 4,951 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nation’s tally to 176,617 on Sunday. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Sindh provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to the list of politicians who have contracted the virus that has killed over 3,500 people in Pakistan.

Wahab, whose tests results came back positive on Saturday, has put himself under quarantine.

The News International quoted Wahab saying that he has no symptoms currently and is feeling alright.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan reported 4,951 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nation’s tally to 176,617 on Sunday.



The death toll due to the virus reached 3,501 after 119 people died of the disease during the period.

Among the infected people, 67,353 are in Sindh, 65,739 in Punjab, 21,444 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,662 in Islamabad, 9,328 in Balochistan, 1,278 in Gilgit Baltistan and 813 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A total of 67,892 people have recovered from the disease.

The authorities have conducted 1,071,642 tests, including 28,855 in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing rapidly in the country and so far, several lawmakers have been infected with the virus.

At least four lawmakers, including a provincial minister, have died due to coronavirus in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Information Technology and Telecommunications Minister Syed Aminul Haq was tested positive for the coronavirus on June 16.

Sindh’s Minister For Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza was tested positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. The 56-year-old leader has gone into isolation at her residence.

Former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani tested positive for the coronavirus on June 13.

Shehbaz Sharif, chief of the Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was tested positive for the coronavirus on June 11 after he appeared before the NAB in a money laundering case.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb had also tested positive for the virus.

