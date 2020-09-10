Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Singapore Airlines to cut 4,300 jobs due to pandemic

Singapore Airlines to cut 4,300 jobs due to pandemic

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 4,300 positions, or around 20% of its staff, due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:57 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh,

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations. (File photo)

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 4,300 positions, or around 20% of its staff, due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
TCS to be levied on foreign tax remittances: All you need to know
Sep 10, 2020 16:04 IST

latest news

Jonty Rhodes to take over as Sweden’s head cricket coach post IPL
Sep 10, 2020 16:14 IST
Paresh Rawal appointed as new chief of National School of Drama
Sep 10, 2020 16:14 IST
Many top Lucknow schools reject option for partial reopening from September 21
Sep 10, 2020 16:10 IST
Mira Rajput shares sneak peek into video chat with grandma
Sep 10, 2020 16:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.