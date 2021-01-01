Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Singapore and Malaysia Terminate High Speed Rail Project

Singapore and Malaysia Terminate High Speed Rail Project

The administration of former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned in February, sought to cancel the project as the country grappled with debt and liabilities amounting to more than $249 billion, before settling for a deferment and a $11.4 million compensation fee to Singapore

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 10:14 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had at one stage estimated the project would cost around 110 billion ringgit for Malaysia (REUTERS)

Singapore said a multi-billion-dollar high-speed rail link between the city state and Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpurhas been terminated.

Malaysia has allowed the high-speed rail project “to be terminated, and has to compensate Singapore for costs that the city has already incurred in fulfilling its obligations,” according to a statement from Singapore’s transport ministry on Friday.

The announcement came just after a December 31 deadline for the second and final extension of the suspension of the project, which was first mooted a decade ago and given the green light in 2013. In June, the Southeast Asian neighbours had agreed to put the development, which has already incurred multiple suspensions, on hold again amid a discussion around costs.

The on-again, off-again 350 kilometer (218 mile) high-speed rail link would have cut travel time between the centers down to about 90 minutes versus more than four hours by car. Although flying between the two only takes about an hour, that’s a lot longer once airport check-in and security is taken into account. The service was due to start in 2026.



Local media in Malaysia reported in November that Malaysia was considering ending the line in its southern city of Johor Bahru rather than in Singapore.

The administration of former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned in February, sought to cancel the project as the country grappled with debt and liabilities amounting to more than 1 trillion ringgit ($249 billion), before settling for a deferment and a S$15 million ($11.4 million) compensation fee to Singapore.

Mahathir had at one stage estimated the project would cost around 110 billion ringgit for Malaysia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
‘2020 is gone, Covid-19 hasn’t’: A warning bell in Delhi CM’s New Year message
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: DDA to launch housing scheme tomorrow, most expensive flat to cost Rs2 crore
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Pan-India vaccine dry run on Saturday, WHO okays Pfizer’s candidate
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Ajit Pawar, others pay tributes at Koregaon Bhima war memorial
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Canada to require air travellers to test negative for Covid-19
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.