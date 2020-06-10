Sections
Singapore biotech firm Tychan to start human trials for Covid-19 treatment next week

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:01 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Singapore

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient. (via REUTERS/For Representative Purposes Only)

A Singaporean biotechnology firm, Tychan, will begin human clinical trials next week for a potential monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the trial will be conducted on healthy volunteers to determine the safety and tolerability of TY027, a monoclonal antibody or immune system protein that specifically targets the virus that causes Covid-19.

Antibodies are generated in the body to fight off infection. Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies and can be isolated and manufactured in large quantities to treat diseases in patients.

