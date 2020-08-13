Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Singapore detects Covid infection in cleared worker dorm, 800 migrants quarantined

Singapore detects Covid infection in cleared worker dorm, 800 migrants quarantined

Singapore earlier this week said it was “actively monitoring the dormitories to manage the risk of new outbreaks,” as there had been instances where new cases were discovered at previously-cleared dorms.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 08:42 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The discoveries could mark a setback for the country that this week said all its workers’ dorms have been cleared of infections. (Reuters file photo)

About 800 migrant workers have been quarantined after a case of Covid-19 was discovered in a dormitory that had been cleared, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Singapore earlier this week said it was “actively monitoring the dormitories to manage the risk of new outbreaks,” as there had been instances where new cases were discovered at previously-cleared dorms.

The discoveries could mark a setback for the country that this week said all its workers’ dorms have been cleared of infections. This paves the way for the majority of these labourers to return to work by the end of the month. Migrant workers, who live in cramped quarters, have accounted for the vast bulk of Singapore’s confirmed Covid-19 cases, sparking questions about how the wealthy city-state treats these low-paid foreigners.

Singapore is cautiously reopening after locking down most activities in a two-month “circuit breaker” designed to halt the spread of the virus. Schools have reopened, masks are mandatory, and restaurants are back to business. Yet life isn’t fully back to normal -- gatherings are generally limited to five people, large events have been canceled and international travel restrictions mean Singapore’s jewel of an airport is largely empty.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Record single-day spike of 66,999 cases takes India’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 2.4 million
Aug 13, 2020 10:09 IST
Chandigarh-based NGO sets up mobile library in minivan
Aug 13, 2020 10:02 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 13, 2020
Aug 13, 2020 09:53 IST
Bulked-up Mitchell Starc hopes to test 160kph mark
Aug 13, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.