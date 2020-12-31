Sections
Singapore further tightens Covid-19 measures on air crew

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday that it was tightening measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the crew and to safeguard public health in Singapore.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 11:30 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Singapore

The crew will also be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their seventh-day PCR test, said CAAS. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Crew members of Singapore carriers will have to undergo stricter Covid-19 control measures with immediate effect following coronavirus cases involving a steward and a pilot.

Flight crew, who layover in “high-risk destinations”, will be required to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on three occasions - upon arrival in Singapore, and on the third and seventh day following their return, reported the Channel News Asia, citing a CAAS statement.

The move follows the recent Covid-19 cases involving a Singapore Airlines (SIA) steward and a pilot.



The crew will also be required to self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their seventh-day PCR test, said CAAS.

The crew travelling to and from South Africa will also wear full personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 masks, face shields, protective gowns and gloves.

These requirements have already been in place for crew travelling to and from the United Kingdom since December 24.

South Africa and the UK have recently reported cases of the new variants of the coronavirus that are potentially more contagious. Singapore has reported 58,411 Covid-19 cases so far with 29 deaths.

