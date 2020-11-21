Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Singapore man faces action for holding up smiley outside police station

Singapore man faces action for holding up smiley outside police station

Police said on Thursday that Jolovan Wham, 40 - who has had several run-ins with authorities in the city-state that tightly controls public assembly - would be formally charged in court on Monday.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 07:03 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Jolovan Wham posted a picture of himself holding the sign on his social media accounts. (Reuters)

Singapore is set to charge an activist with staging a one-man protest without a permit over an incident in which he held up a sign bearing a smiley face outside a police station.

Police said on Thursday that Jolovan Wham, 40 - who has had several run-ins with authorities in the city-state that tightly controls public assembly - would be formally charged in court on Monday.

The charge relates to a March incident in which Wham demonstrated his support for a young climate activist who said he had been questioned by police over a similar protest in the past. Wham posted a picture of himself holding the sign on his social media accounts.

The rights campaigner, who has already served two brief stints in jail this year, faces a fine of up to $5,000 Singaporean dollars (US$3,723).

“These charges against me only show how absurd the situation has become,” Wham said in a text message. “Calling what I did an assembly is an abuse of the English language. How can one man standing in public for a few seconds for a photo-op be a threat to public order?” Wham argued.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Nov 21, 2020 06:34 IST
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 21, 2020 05:10 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh calls farmers for talks today amid stir
Nov 21, 2020 05:07 IST

latest news

Georgia confirms results in latest setback for Trump bid to overturn Biden win
Nov 21, 2020 07:48 IST
GMADA upgrading Togan road in Mullanpur to six lanes
Nov 21, 2020 07:40 IST
25-year-old snatcher held, bike, gold chains recovered
Nov 21, 2020 07:25 IST
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on November 21
Nov 21, 2020 07:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.