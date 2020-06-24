Sections
Home / World News / Singapore PM’s estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

Singapore PM’s estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

Lee has criticised his brother Lee Hsien Loong’s People’s Action Party (PAP), which their father founded and which has governed the city-state since its independence in 1965.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:28 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Singapore

Lee Hsien Yang answers questions during a news conference in Singapore. (REUTERS)

The Singapore prime minister’s brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday that he had joined an opposition party competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but that he was undecided on whether he would run as a candidate.

Lee Hsien Yang, the son of Singapore’s modern-day founder, Lee Kuan Yew, has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with his brother over his late father’s house. He told Reuters he had joined the new Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Lee has criticised his brother Lee Hsien Loong’s People’s Action Party (PAP), which their father founded and which has governed the city-state since its independence in 1965.

Last year, Hsien Yang said that the PAP had “lost its way” and that he “supported the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party.”



The PSP is led by Tan Cheng Bock, a former PAP lawmaker who shot to prominence by nearly defeating a candidate backed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the 2011 presidential race.

“We will see,” Lee Hsien Yang replied when asked whether he would stand as a candidate.

PSP said on Twitter that it welcomed Lee Hsien Yang as a member.

“It’s time for change,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh becomes 10th state with more than 10k Covid-19 cases
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Two blocks of Panjab University sealed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 24, 2020 11:58 IST
Trump’s visa suspension ‘mildly negative’ for Indian IT firms, says rating agency ICRA
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Mating influences females’ life history, ageing: Study
Jun 24, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.