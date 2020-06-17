Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Singapore scientists discover 5 antibodies that can combat Covid-19

Singapore scientists discover 5 antibodies that can combat Covid-19

Human trials for the lead antibody, AOD01, will commence in the coming months, pending approval from the Health Sciences Authority, said the Defense Science Organisation (DSO) National Laboratories.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:23 IST

By Press Trust of India, Singapore

The DSO said that its scientists have screened “hundreds of thousands” of B cells - the cells that produce antibodies to target pathogens - from the blood samples of recovered Covid-19 patients since March this year. (via REUTERS)

A team of Singapore scientists has discovered five antibodies that can block Covid-19 infection and protect against the key mutations that have emerged in the virus during the pandemic, the country’s defence research and development organisation said on Wednesday.

Human trials for the lead antibody, AOD01, will commence in the coming months, pending approval from the Health Sciences Authority, said the Defense Science Organisation (DSO) National Laboratories.

The DSO said that its scientists have screened “hundreds of thousands” of B cells - the cells that produce antibodies to target pathogens - from the blood samples of recovered Covid-19 patients since March this year.

The scientists managed to isolate the first two antibodies for testing within a month of receiving the blood samples from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Singapore General Hospital. Two months later, it identified another three effective antibodies.



This was done using a technique that screens B cells simultaneously with live virus, allowing antibodies with effective virus neutralising properties to be quickly identified, reported Channel News Asia.

The technique was developed by the DSO in collaboration with the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Life Sciences Institute over the last five years, according to the report.

Results showed that the five antibodies “demonstrate neutralisation” against Covid-19, said the DSO.

“They are all potent in blocking infection and effective against key mutations that have emerged in the virus during the pandemic,” it said.

With the research phase completed, the study is now transiting into the preclinical phase, where the team is preparing the lead antibody for production, said Dr Conrad Chan, principal research scientist and laboratory director (applied molecular technology). This will allow clinical trials to be conducted, and manufacturing to be scaled up when human trials are successful, he added. If the clinical trial “goes well”, the antibodies could stop the virus from spreading to the lungs if administered before the illness becomes too severe, he said in response to questions about how the antibodies could help patients.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Harsh Goenka can’t decide to admire this act or call it stupid. Watch
Jun 17, 2020 15:28 IST
MP Guv put on support system, condition ‘serious but under control’: Hospital
Jun 17, 2020 15:26 IST
‘Reassurance to cricketers’: Pathan hails Ganguly’s statement on IPL 2020
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
Behbal Kalan police firing: Advocate accused of fabricating evidence sent to police custody till June 21
Jun 17, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.