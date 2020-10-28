Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Singapore takes small step in easing controls on migrant workers

Singapore takes small step in easing controls on migrant workers

The more than 300,000 overseas workers have been confined to their living quarters since April,only being allowed out in recent months for work and essential errands,while life has slowly returned to normal for locals and white-collar expatriates

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:28 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Singapore

dormitory operators will be checking that workers have valid passes before being allowed to leave. (Reuters photo)

Singapore will allow some migrant workers, who have largely been confined to dormitories, to visit recreation centres as the city-state gradually relaxes measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The more than 300,000 overseas workers have been confined to their living quarters since April, and have only been allowed out in recent months to go to work and for essential errands, after the coronavirus ripped through the tightly packed dormitories. That’s even as life has been slowly returning to normal for local Singaporeans and white-collar expatriates.

They will also be allowed to visit restaurants, mini marts and other outlets at selected recreation centres on their days off from Oct. 31, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement. Visits must be booked in advance via a smartphone application with dormitory operators checking that workers have valid passes before being allowed to leave.

The relaxation of controls on the workers comes after more than two months of trials and with infection rates in the community and dormitories having stayed at low levels, the ministry said. Around 30,000 workers have already booked exit passes as part of the trials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With 5,673 new coronavirus cases, Delhi records its highest single-day spike
Oct 28, 2020 20:51 IST
Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 21:15 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Siraj removes De Kock, MI lost first wicket
Oct 28, 2020 21:47 IST
Pak seethes at India-US statement asking it to rein in terror
Oct 28, 2020 20:45 IST

latest news

US Election 2020: Trump’s campaign website briefly hacked, defaced
Oct 28, 2020 21:41 IST
Kept out of traditional jobs, transgender people see hope in tech world
Oct 28, 2020 21:29 IST
Singapore takes small step in easing controls on migrant workers
Oct 28, 2020 21:28 IST
Germany moves to shutter bars and restaurants for one month
Oct 28, 2020 21:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.