Singapore tightens rules for maritime sector after detection of new Covid cases

Shore-based personnel in the maritime sector who plan to go on board ships will need to take Covid-19 pre-departure test by Jan. 8, according to a joint statement from the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore, Singapore Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore and the Ministry of Health.

Routine testing will also be made more frequent, with workers now to be tested every seven days instead of every 14. Those who don’t follow these rules won’t be allowed to board ships for work. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

Singapore strengthened regulations for workers in the maritime industry after two more Covid-19 cases were found in the last two days of December.

Routine testing will also be made more frequent, with workers now to be tested every seven days instead of every 14. Those who don’t follow these rules won’t be allowed to board ships for work.

“Individuals and companies which are found to have violated these measures will be taken to task,” according to the statement. “Agencies will also review the need to enhance PPE and infection control measures in the sector.”

A marine surveyor and a harbor pilot tested positive for coronavirus on Dec. 30 and 31, respectively, prompting the authorities to take steps to introduce the additional tightening measures. This followed a marine service engineer testing positive on Nov. 26.

