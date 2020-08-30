Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Singapore to offer free Covid-19 tests to taxi drivers, food delivery workers, hawkers

Singapore to offer free Covid-19 tests to taxi drivers, food delivery workers, hawkers

Singapore’s health ministry on Sunday reported 54 new Covid-19 cases. The new cases included eight cases from the community and seven imported. The rest were migrant workers.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 15:33 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Singapore

Workers wipe down doors at a train station during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Singapore August 17, 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

Singapore will offer free coronavirus tests to community groups such as taxi drivers, food delivery workers and hawkers as part of efforts to expand the Covid-19 testing regime, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has said.

While there has been “no local evidence” that these groups are at a higher risk of being infected, they will be offered tests “given the nature of their working environment, such as the high frequency of interactions with the members of the public”, the MOH said.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

The costs of the tests will be fully borne by the government, it said on Saturday, adding that authorities will reach out to the groups progressively.

The ministry on Sunday reported 54 new Covid-19 cases. The new cases included eight cases from the community and seven imported. The rest were migrant workers. To date, Singapore has 56,771 confirmed Covid-19 cases. With 110 more patients discharged from hospitals, 55,447 have fully recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, the MOH has also reiterated that makeshift face coverings such as bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters should not be used, as per the recommendations of the multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.



Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Noting that there have been recent queries on the efficacy of such makeshift coverings in preventing disease transmission, the MOH said that they may not perform as well as purpose-built masks as they may not have a good fit around the wearer’s nose and mouth and are made from materials that are not specific for disease prevention.

“A mask should be worn such that it closely and completely covers the wearer’s nose and mouth, without leaving a gap between the mask and the face,” the ministry added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cardio vascular scientist, holder of cricket records too
Aug 30, 2020 16:51 IST
Pak national arrested in UP’s Noida for violation of visa norms
Aug 30, 2020 16:39 IST
Singer Renu Nagar is out of danger, confirms her brother Akash
Aug 30, 2020 16:37 IST
‘Back to Hogwarts’: Online classes await Potterheads
Aug 30, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.