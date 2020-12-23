Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Singaporean citizen first to use digital Covid-19 health certificate to cross international border

Singaporean citizen first to use digital Covid-19 health certificate to cross international border

According to the International Chamber of Commerce, Singapore has become the first country to use a digital health certificate to verify the Covid-19 status of inbound travellers.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All travellers from Malaysia and Indonesia will now be able to use ICC AOKpass at Changi Airport to digitally authenticate their Covid-19 test results. (REUTERS)

A Singaporean citizen, who returned to the country from Japan on Monday, became the first person in the world to use a digital Covid-19 health certificate for immigration purposes, the companies behind the pass said in a statement. The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) stated that a traveller on Singapore Airlines flight 637 used AOKpass, a digitally authenticated medical records, “to officially present a negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction” digital test result upon arrival at Changi Airport’s immigration counters.

“This was the first time an immigration authority has used a blockchain based, digitally verifiable health certificate,” the statement read.

According to the ICC, Singapore has become the first country to use a digital health certificate to verify the Covid-19 status of inbound travellers. All travellers from Malaysia and Indonesia will now be able to use ICC AOKpass at Changi Airport to digitally authenticate their Covid-19 test results. They will also be able to authenticate other necessary health credentials during immigration checks.

Also Read | Covid-19: All you need to know about global QR code proposed by China



ICC secretary-general John W.H. Denton AO opined that the chaos at UK ports, triggered by movement restrictions due to the new coronavirus variant, demonstrated the need for pre-travel testing. Denton AO said in a statement that the AOKpass app, following months of pilot tests, has now reached the necessary level of maturity to receive a “sovereign endorsement.”



“Deploying standardised testing and verification systems are, simply put, the only way governments can safeguard cross-border commerce while the spread of the virus remains highly unpredictable,” he added.

Dr Chester Drum, a co-founder of AOKpass, said in a statement that the use of blockchain technology is a critical step in combating the challenges of forged tests and medical records. He stressed that there is an urgent need for a common framework in certifying, authenticating and securing the results of a Covid-19 test.

“In addition, users must trust that their data privacy is managed well, with no risk of personal data leaks,” Drum added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also been pushing for a Covid-19 tracking system by using QR codes, as a part of “global mechanism” to ease international travel during coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual G20 summit in November, Xi had proposed a mechanism on the mutual recognition of health certificates in the form of “internationally accepted QR codes.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted, 6 arrested
by HT Correspondent
Amruta on favouritism debate: No one is bigger than the film
by Shreya Mukherjee
Shubham Saini joins the bandwagon of the youngest entrepreneurs in India with multiple business ventures
ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT BHU
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.